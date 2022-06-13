AUBURN — A week after hearing concerns about excess dust on county roads from residents living along C.R. 46, the DeKalb County Commissioners have decided to increase the amount of calcium chloride applied to gravel roadways.
The issue was brought back up for discussion during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting in an effort to keep things “fair” within the county.
“It is a benefit. The majority of the people really appreciate it,” said Highway Superintendent Ben Parker. “It does help.”
Parker said those gravel roadways, where the liquid is applied, provides a substantial stabilization to the roadway.
Before taking a vote on the issue, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said, “I think everyone should get the same treatment.”
With that, the commissioners unanimously approved to expand spraying efforts this season. The ruling was made just in time as the application of calcium chloride began today by Great Lakes Chloride.
Monday’s motion will provide 200 feet of application per household on a gravel road, with extra being sprayed between those houses that are located within close distances. Those areas where there are houses across the street from one another will receive close to 400 feet of application.
“I told the guys to use their best judgment on where to apply it,” Parker said. “We try our best to apply it where it is most beneficial for the residents.”
The county budgeted close to $200,000 for this year’s application of calcium chloride on 280 miles of gravel roadway within the county. Nearly 39% of the county’s 720 miles of roads are gravel.
Residents living along C.R. 46 between S.R. 8 and C.R. 46A originally came to the commissioners requesting chip and seal be applied to their roadway. At this time, the county has no plans on turning any gravel road into chip and seal or paving them because of the cost.
Monday’s meeting began with a brief discussion of a new week for county employees as commissioners are discussing moving back to an eight-hour work day. County employees currently work a seven-hour work day, with the majority of the county offices open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The issue was brought forth on an effort to allow expanded hours of operation to county offices.
A survey is currently being created by the county’s human resource department to be distributed to all county employees.
From there, results will be shared with the DeKalb County Commissioners and County Council for a final decision to be made.
