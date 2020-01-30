AUBURN — One driver suffered an injury in a collision Monday at 11:42 a.m., the Auburn Police Department reported.
Karen A. Lowe, 78, of Auburn, was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment of chest and neck pain, police said.
Lowe was driving southbound on Indiana Avenue and stopped for the stop sign at Ensley Avenue, a police report said. She entered the intersection, and her vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily M. Timberlin, 25, of Kendallville.
Police estimated combined damage of $5,000 to $10,000 to the 2009 Kia Borrego Lowe was driving and the 2009 Jeep Commander Timberlin was driving.
