Today
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
7 p.m. — Tunes on Tap video DJ and karaoke, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Tuesday, March 23
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Wednesday, March 24
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
Friday, March 26
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, March 27
7-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. Fly in or drive in to the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB) for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs also will be cooked to order. The cost is a freewill donation, with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
4:30 p.m. — The Garrett Eagles will serve a pulled pork meal with smoked mac and cheese and baked apples from 4:30 p.m. until gone. The cost is $8. The Eagles home is at 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Live music by Jim Weber and Erica Lee will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, March 31
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Friday April 2
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Tuesday, April 6
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, April 7
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, April 13
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, April 14
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Tuesday, April 20
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
Wednesday, April 21
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, April 27
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, April 28
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
Tuesday, May 4
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, May 5
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, May 11
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, May 12
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., auxiliary meeting.
Tuesday, May 18
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
Wednesday, May 19
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Tuesday, May 25
9:30-11:30 a.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
Wednesday, May 26
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Community Center of Caring food pantry, 113 W. 5th St., Auburn. Drive-through until further notice.
6 p.m. — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118, N. Cowen St., post meeting.
Tuesday, June 15
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
