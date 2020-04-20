INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is joining states across the nation in observing April 20-24, 2020 as Work Zone Awareness Week.
The week marks the beginning of highway construction season and aims to bring awareness to safety of motorists and workers in highway work zones.
The theme for the week is “Safe Work Zones for All: Protect workers. Protect road users.”
"Work Zone Awareness Week is as much for everyday drivers as it is for those working on the roads," Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. "We want everyone to stay safe when they are out on our roadways, and that is the responsibility of all Hoosiers."
In 2019, nearly 30 people were killed in Indiana Department of Transporation work zone crashes, which was the highest loss of life in the last 15 years.
More than 1,100 INDOT construction projects are planned across the state of Indiana this year, with many projects already underway or beginning soon. So far in 2020, 37 people have been injured in INDOT work zone crashes.
"Safety is always in the forefront of our minds at INDOT. We have extensive safety plans in place to prevent work zone crashes, but we need everyone to help make that a reality," INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said.
INDOT uses work zone signage, traffic alerts and social media to keep Hoosiers up to date on construction projects. Drivers can visit www.nextlevelroads.com to use an interactive online map to see projects that are happening around the state. Current work zones and real-time traffic conditions are also available on the INDOT Cars Program map.
