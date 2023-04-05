AUBURN — Ultimately, the engineering claim was paid, but not before heated discussion occurred between the mayor and members of the Auburn Common Council Tuesday.
It began when council member Kevin Webb questioned a $17,200 claim from VS Engineering related to using a century-plus-old railroad bridge to span Cedar Creek at 11th Street that would connect the DeKalb Outdoor Theater and the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
According to an April 20, 2020 Star article, the bridge, which once spanned the CSX railroad tracks east of St. Joe, was removed in 2014 due to concerns it might collapse onto the tracks.
Federal highway funds paid $62,822 toward the cost of removal, with the condition that DeKalb County find a new use for the bridge. In 2021, the City of Auburn paid the county $50,000 for the bridge.
“Do you have a plan you’re going to present to the council to get that project moving forward?” Webb asked.
“We’re still working on trying to get the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) permits, to see what that might mean,” Mayor Mike Ley responded.
“When was this work done?” asked council member Matthew Kruse.
“It’s in progress,” the mayor responded. “The engineering has been in progress since last fall.”
“Well, if the council didn’t authorize paying for the bridge, why are we spending money?” Kruse said.
“Because we hope to put the bridge in,” Ley answered. “If the council elects not to participate in that program, we’ll have to find some other funding, but that doesn’t stop getting it engineered, getting the permits.
“One primary purpose of that bridge is to connect that outdoor theater to downtown,” the mayor continued. “One of the premier venues we have in our community is isolated from downtown.
“I can tell you, the community would love to see that venue easily connected to downtown.”
Ley envisions the bridge being part of a trail along the creek between 3rd and 11th streets.
The mayor said outdoor theater representatives are supportive of the bridge.
“I’ve talked to a lot of citizens that who are referring to it as a bridge to nowhere,” Kruse responded. “Until we have more development in that space, I don’t know that is a necessary thing.
“As a council, we removed that from the budget last year,” he continued. “I don’t think our intention was that there’d be a bunch of work that we’re spending money on to do that until we think it’s the right time to do it.”
“Tell me what development you’re talking about needs to happen down in that area,” Ley said.
“We’ve all been talking about for 20 years the ideal scenario connecting Thomas Park to Eckhart Park along the creek,” Kruse said. “I think we all want to develop the waterfront district, and I’ll support that, but it’s a matter of when can we pay for that and how would we do that responsibly for the taxpayers?
“Last year, again, with uncertain economic times, we said we didn’t think we should do that right now,” he continued. “Now, it appears you’re doing an end-around what the council intended and trying to spend money without our approval.”
“You’re totally wrong. It’s not an end-around councilman Kruse,” Ley countered. “It’s your way to try to take away something good from the community that I’m telling you the community wants.”
Just as Kruse said he receives comments from people opposed to the project, the mayor said he receives comments from people who want it.
“It’s just like the community tells me how great this downtown beautification is, how wonderful it is, and you tried to eliminate that last year,” Ley said. “You made the motion to withdraw the funding from the redevelopment commission and you got quickly stymied on that.”
“I think the sabotage of what’s happening in the community needs to stop,” the mayor said. “You cannot single-handedly sabotage what this community wants to do.
“We’re not sabotaging anything the community wants to do,” Kruse said.
“I’m talking about you,” Ley said. “You tried to make the motion to try and withdraw all of these things out of the budget last year.
While confirming he made the motion, Kruse responded, "I'm not trying to sabotage anything."
“I’m telling you that the community supports that bridge, whether you ever want to pay for it or not, I understand that,” Ley said. “If you don’t, we’ll go out and search for the funding.
“This engineering was well under way before the end of the year. It was under PO, so we’re obligated and we’re fulfilling that contract,” he continued. “It takes months. It’s not like something you just flip a switch tomorrow and say, ‘Let’s do the bridge.’ You’d be a year out.”
“I understand how that works,” Kruse said. “I would like to see specific invoice, this one and the last one, to see when that work was actually done before I’m willing to agree to pay for it.”
When Kruse considered asking for the matter to the tabled, Ley brought up a 2022 lawsuit between the mayor and council.
In that lawsuit, a judge ruled in the mayor’s favor, stopping the council from forming a utility service board that would have transferred the power of Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services away from the mayor and Board of Works.
“Let me remind you, this council was willing to pay 80-some thousand dollar legal fees without seeing the bill,” Ley said. “You had it in your pocket and the rest of the council never saw it, but they were on the verge of paying that bill.
“The way you discuss things here just bothers the heck out of me,” the mayor continued. “You can’t pay this bill, you’ve got to see it, but you turn around and you’re carrying an $80,000 bill in your pocket that taxpayers had to eat over a lawsuit.
“Do you want to talk about wasted money, resources, or what do you want to talk about?” Ley asked.
“That was based on a lawsuit you filed,” Kruse said. “We’re not here to revisit that. You’re the one that made a big deal about having itemized bills and seeing that.
“I’m just following up on that.”
The disagreement continued for a few more minutes before council president Natalie DeWitt called for a point of order.
“What fund is that being paid out of?” council member Jim Finchum asked.
“CEDIT,” Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller answered.
“We definitely got off track on the bridge,” Webb said. To the mayor, he said, “My question is the unknown of how is it going to get funded. What is your plan?”
“It might be interesting because I have the sense there’s going to be roadblocks all the way along here,” Ley said.
“I’m just telling you, the last we knew, you were going to present it to the council,” Webb said.
“We will, we will,” the mayor said.
“That’s what I was asking. Is that in the plan?” Webb asked. “I’m just looking for answers. ... I’d like to know that. That would be great.”
“We will when we have something, but we don’t have,” Ley said. “The plans for the bridge have to continue on. It’s already taken months and there’s still months to go.”
“I’m not arguing that,” Webb said. “I’m just looking for communication.”
“Mr. Webb, we did that communication here. I’ve set aside time for the council to come in and get that communication, of which very seldom, anybody, Miss DeWitt has been in, you’ve been in, not necessarily on the time allotted, but you’ve skipped in there and asked a couple of questions.
“I don’t want to sit here and let you berate me about communication,” Ley said.
“I’ve come in your office, but you tell me you’re driving the bus and I can’t be on the bus,” Finchum said. “That’s the last time I came into your office and that’s what I heard.”
“Well, you misinterpreted that Mr. Finchum,” Ley responded.
“It’s 100% the words you used,” Finchum answered.
“It’s been wide-open," the mayor said. "You have not expressed one second of interest in coming in to find out what’s going on.”
“Because I don’t want you to talk to me that way,” Finchum said. “I’ll bring anything up in a public meeting. I don’t need to have it behind closed doors where you’re yelling at me. That was the last meeting we had.”
“Oh, Mr. Finchum, are we back to your hurt feelings again?” Ley asked.
“This is totally unnecessary,” council member Denny Ketzenberger interjected. “I don’t think I need to hear this any more.”
After more than 15 minutes of discussion and argument, by voice vote, a majority of the council agreed to pay claims, including the engineering work for the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.