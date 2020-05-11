AUBURN — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a dog but did not stop.
The incident occurred Sunday just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn Police said.
The dog’s owner told police she was attempting to let her dog out and attach him to a leash when he ran out of the house and into 7th Street. She said a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle struck her dog and left the scene. The vehicle went north on Van Buren Street and later circled back, but did not stop at the scene.
PoIice took the dog and its owner to a local veterinary clinic, but the dog died before the veterinarian could see him.
Police determined the vehicle’s driver did not stop at the scene of a property-damage accident.
A police report said attempts to find the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful at the time of the incident. The dog’s owner was going to check with neighbors and nearby businesses in an attempt to obtain footage of the suspect vehicle.
