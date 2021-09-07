AUBURN — Joy Anderson of Fort Wayne was first in line Saturday for the second-annual ACD Ticket to Ride event where about a dozen car owners volunteered to give free rides in their vehicles, from classics to vintage cars.
Anderson, 82, said she wanted to ride “a big, long Duesenberg.”
Her wish was granted when Bill Hohler picked her up at the curb at James Cultural Center in his gleaming 1931 L-29 Cord for ride along the west edge of town.
Upon her return several minutes later, Anderson was all smiles as she stepped out of the car.
“Awesome! Bucket list – check!” she said, drawing a check mark in the air with her finger.
She was among more than 100 people lined up for tickets to take a fantasy ride, with first preference going to people with advance tickets that were available from the sponsor, Joyce Hefty-Covell Insurance of Auburn. One of the stops along the day was at Hefty’s insurance office at the corner of Indiana Avenue and 7th Street, where a professional photographer captured the moment for the riders.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum board members Nick Scheumann and Michael Payne were among volunteers who helped hand out tickets and line up people for the various car options. Some riders circled back in line for a chance to ride in a second vehicle during the two-hour event.
Mary Hohler’s pink, ivory and black Packard Caribbean convertible “Girl Car” was a crowd favorite. Blinged-out with pink pearls hanging from the rearview mirror, Hohler offered accessories such as pink sunglasses and scarves to riders to wear along the way.
The car, which Hohler refers to as “Pinkard,” was a surprise 25th anniversary gift from her husband 13 years ago. Her mannequin, Dirty Diana from Indiana who can sometimes be found riding shotgun in the car, had to stay home Saturday to make room for more riders, she said.
Wearing one of the plastic tiaras offered to riders at the ticket table, Judith Young of Conway, Arkansas climbed in the back seat of the two-door Packard with husband JJ.
“I felt just like a princess!” said Young when she returned. “Fantastic! Wonderful!”
Other cars and drivers included Bill Smith of Millville, New Jersey driving his 1929 L-29 Cord Sedan. This is his 23rd year coming to the reunion, he said.
Also Saturday, ACD Museum curator Sam Grate drove a baby blue 1931 Auburn; retired museum curator and board member Jon Bill offered rides in a 1932 Model J Duesenberg in two-tone teal paint; and Brent Keen of Plainwell, Michigan drove his stepfather Jay Lawson’s 1936 Auburn in a dark blue finish.
Two vehicles on loan from NATMUS had to be sidelined — an iconic red Delorean with gullwing doors failed to launch due to engine issues. A unique 1931 Twin Coach, made in Kent, Ohio driven by NATMUS volunteer and museum board member Don Monesmith experienced a broken throttle cable and was returned to the museum but not before several people took a peek inside the windowed van. The Twin Coach model was widely used by the Helms Bakery in California. This model had been converted to a mini-shuttle van.
Having this event return after a pause due to COVID last year was a real boost for the weekend events.
“I was just excited to be able to be here to put on display the best that we can of not only Auburn but DeKalb County,” said Scheumann.
“This is definitely a passion – whatever it is you have a passion about, you get more involved in. And I love how this highlights the history of our area, our city and it makes it easier to do work.
“Do you know how many people who are excited to ride a car? We should embrace this that we do not lose it,” he added.
Payne recognized all the volunteers who made this event, among others this weekend, a success,
“I will tell you that all of our volunteers — it’s a hectic weekend, but we just love it,” he said, numbering them at 40-50 total.
“They are all volunteers, nobody gets paid to do it, and I don’t think anybody would. We just have a lot of fun — it’s great!
“This event’s just taken off,” Payne said of the Ticket to Ride event. “The hardest thing is getting cars, and cars that will run. It’s a lot of fun. It’s neat to see these going down the road and these guys opening up their cars.”
Payne smiled with satisfaction as man walked by with an enthusiastic ‘thanks’ for his first experience riding one of the classic cars. That was what it was all about.
The rides were offered at no charge, but donations were accepted to benefit the ACD Festival.
