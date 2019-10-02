Officers arrest 26
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 26 people from Sept. 22 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Luis Ferrera Aleman, 36, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Indianapolis, was arrested Sept. 22 at 5:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while never having received a valid license.
Casey Brown, 29, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 23 at 12:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Chad Fugate, 33, of the 1600 block of C.R. 61, Butler, was arrested Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with a probation violation.
Skyler Lockwood, 23, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 24 at 1:04 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of attempted burglary, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bryan Hughes, 36, of the 3900 block of C.R. 40-A, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 10:44 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jordan Benson, 31, of the 5000 block of Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 24 at 1:27 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Stanley Oney, no age available, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Tylor Kooistra, 23, of the 1300 block of Lori Lea Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 24 at 7:50 p.m. by Indiana State Police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Saylor, 29, of the 1400 block of Hurd Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 25 at 2:08 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of false identity, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alyssa Relue, 28, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 25 at 9:07 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher Route, 23, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 25 at 10:02 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Zaden Streb, 25, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 25 at 11:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Justin Crager, 37, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 25 at 11:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with two counts of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and failure to report back to jail.
Zechariah Bates, 24, of the 300 block of Village Green Drive, Angola, was arrested Sept. 26 at 2:43 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jerry Smith, 55, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 26 at 10:32 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Kelley Lawrence, 27, of the 1600 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, was arrested Sept. 26 at 2:42 p.m. by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging possession of marijuana.
Justin Newland, 24, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested Sept. 26 at 2:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Campbell, 26, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sept. 27 at 4:46 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ronald Brown, 42, of the 100 block of East First Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 27 at 1:15 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Megan Metcalf, 32, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested Sept. 28 at 1:22 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jonathan Heffley, 42, of the Castle Court, Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 28 at 8:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony.
Jason Temple, 32, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 28 at 4:45 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Tackett, 48, of the 100 block of Parkwood Avenue, Harrodsburg, Kentucky, was arrested Sept. 28 at 5:09 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nickolas Patrick, 34, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested Sept. 28 at 11:28 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Buenavetura Ramirez-Toxhua, 29, of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 28 at 12:01 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a motor vehicle never having received a valid license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alex Current, 22, of the 4400 block of Crawford Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 29 at 3:46 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
