WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students Connor Wueller and Nash Brown, under the leadership of educator Ashley Johnson, won the Special Recognition Award in the Dream-Learn-Pitch entrepreneurship competition, a program administered through nonprofit Brighter Financial Futures.
The students’ business is called Itelli Kits.
Dream-Learn-Pitch provides high school and middle school students with a an opportunity to innovate. Participants gain exposure to the world of entrepreneurship and small business through researching, writing, and presenting their business ideas via a video “pitch”, also known as an elevator speech.
The program’s curriculum aims to jump-starts minds and foster the development of critical thinking, financial literacy, and risk management skills.
Business plans are uploaded to a portal, where they are rigorously reviewed. Prizes are awarded to the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.