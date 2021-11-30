FORT WAYNE — Four family members, including the suspected killer, were found dead in an Allen County home following a report of shots being fired inside the residence, police said Tuesday.
An elderly woman hid in the Allen County home’s bathroom during the violence Monday night and alerted police to the killings of her four relatives after she managed to escape, police said. Officers dispatched to the home about 9 p.m. found the bodies of two males and two females, including a teenage girl, said Troy Hershberger, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
In a news release, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, said the deceased have been identified and autopsies have been completed.
The deceased are: Mark A. Long, 50, the father and spouse of the other deceased individuals; Lisa Renee Long, 45, the mother and spouse of the other deceased individuals; Mahala Long, 15, the daughter and sister of the other deceased individuals; and Samuel Mason Long, 20, the son and brother of the other deceased individuals. All of the victims are from Fort Wayne.
The news release said Mark Long, Lisa Long and Mahala Long all died from multiple gunshot wounds and the causes of their deaths are homicides. Samuel Long died from a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner’s office said the cause of his death is suicide.
About 8:50 p.m. Monday, the coroner’s office was contacted and notified of a shooting investigation located in the 7100 block of Cook Road, between O’Day Road and U.S. 33. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene reference a man with a gun and multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, the medics pronounced the deaths of four individuals on scene.
The case remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutors Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.