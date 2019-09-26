AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board Wednesday found an election campaign violation allegedly committed by Republican Wayne Madden has been remedied and voted not to assess any fines.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Chairman Charles Odier had filed a campaign violation complaint against Madden, a Republican candidate for the Auburn City Council District 1 seat.
Odier said Madden did not have disclaimers on his political signs when they first were set out, and that Madden affixed disclaimers after Odier filed his complaint.
Odier said he did not want any fine to be assessed against Madden, but asked that Madden take down his signs for two weeks.
Madden’s attorney, Donald Stuckey, explained that a proof of the campaign sign had included a disclaimer. However, when Madden took the proof to the printer who would make the signs, the printer made adjustments to the design, moving the Republican elephant symbol from the corner to the center of the sign, which Madden approved. However, when Madden received the completed signs, the disclaimer was not there, Stuckey added.
“He should have caught it. He recognizes that,” Stuckey said. “He didn’t catch it wasn’t on.”
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright, who also serves on the Election Board, received Odier’s complaint Sept. 13. Madden received notice of the alleged violation the next day, the board heard.
As soon as Madden became aware of the missing disclaimer, he and his wife went out and attached a disclaimer to every sign, Stuckey said. The signs had been corrected by Sept. 15, Stuckey added.
“Just overlooking it, I can understand it, but it’s not right,” Odier countered. “I can understand how it can happen. I just would like to see the signs come down for two weeks.”
Margaret Grimm, who was serving on the Election Board as a proxy for board president Tara Lilly, said Odier was asking for a remedy that is not available.
Albright said a similar complaint was filed in 2016 against Tammy Boyd-Collins, who was running as an independent candidate for DeKalb County clerk. The signs were removed and put back up as soon as the disclaimer was on, Albright added.
The Election Board agreed that Madden’s signs now are fixed and found the matter to have been settled. The board found that Madden did not intend to commit the violation and once he realized the mistake, he took immediate steps to remedy it.
Grimm noted the importance of election campaign rules and thanked Odier for bringing the matter to the attention of the Election Board.
“I can understand your sentiment. ... It’s just not a remedy that’s available,” Grimm said of Odier’s request that Madden remove his signs for a two-week period.
