AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported two deaths and 30 new cases of COVID-19 involving county residents.
The patients who died are a a person over the age of 90 and a person over the age of 80. No further information about the deaths will be released, the department said.
Twenty DeKalb County residents now have died from the viral illness, with the last previous death reported Monday.
Friday’s new patients include 21 who are recovering at home, ranging in age from 21 to 93.
The Health Department said it has no further information on the status of the other nine patients, who range in age from 22 to 90.
Friday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 1,087 since March and 192 in the past seven days.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August, 168 in September and at least 376 in October. A precise total for October is not possible, because patients reported Oct. 31 were combined with those from Nov. 1 and 2.
The Regenstrief Institute shows 95 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three in today’s report, with 23 who have been admitted to intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
