Emmitt Maxwell Rowlands was born Oct. 31, 2019, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital to Austin and Katelyn Rowlands of Fremont. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. He joins a brother, Emerson. Paternal grandparents are Don and Jodi Rowlands and Rick and Linda Hisner of Fort Wayne. Maternal grandparents are Chris and Rick Marten of Fremont and Greg and Elaine Scott of Butler. Patricia Anderson of Fort Wayne is the paternal great-grandmother. Maternal great-grandparents are Max and Carol Newbauer of Fremont and Charlie and Sue Scott of North Carolina.
