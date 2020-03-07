FORT WAYNE — Jude Hoeffel, an eighth-grader from Garrett Middle School, won the Journal Gazette 66th annual Regional Spelling Bee presented by Star Financial Bank on Saturday.
In the 27th round of spelling, Hoeffel correctly spelled “farrier” to win the bee.
Hoeffel, 13, will represent northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio at the 93nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., at the end of May.
In addition to winning an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in the national bee, he also receives The Samuel Louis Sugarman award, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, and a one-year subscription to Encyclopaedia Brittanica Online Premium.
Hoeffel is the son of Gregg and Marcia Hoeffel.
Hoeffel was one of 15 county spelling bee champions from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio who competed at Saturday’s event in the Rhinehart Recital Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
He won the DeKalb County spelling bee championship on Jan. 20 at Waterloo Elementary School, correctly spelling “prejudice” to win in the 14th round. It was his second appearance in the county bee. He also represented his school at the county bee in 2018.
“I was just trying to stay calm and not get my hopes up, because if I won, I won, and if I lost, it’s cool, too,” Hoeffel said after winning the county bee.
Other local competitors in Saturday’s regional bee were Noah Tropp of LaGrange County, Kellan Bay of Noble County and Bryant Gowen of Steuben County.
Titiksha Gorhe, a sixth-grader from Lincoln Elementary School in Kosciusko County, finished second in the regional bee.
