AUBURN — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors announced Monday it has arranged the sale of four single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care outpatient dialysis clinics in separate transactions.
The four properties are located in Auburn, Fort Wayne and Marion, all in Indiana, and Dayton, Texas. They sold for a combined consideration of $9.8 million, representing 99% of the original asking prices, Hanley Investment announced in a news release.
The 7,176-square-foot, single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care facility at 1144 W. 15th St. in Auburn was sold to a private investor based in St. Louis, Missouri. Fresenius has operated the location since 2003.
The buyer was represented by Vince Vatterott and Michael Kocur at Westwood Net Lease Advisors of St. Louis, Missouri.
The 7,580-square-foot, single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care facility at 10204 E. Dupont Circle Drive in Fort Wayne was sold to an institutional group in Marin County, California. The buyer was represented by Daniel Barnes of Lee & Associates of St. Louis, Missouri.
The 9,300-square-foot, single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care at 1797 W. Kem Rd. in Marion was sold to a private investor based in the Denver, Colorado metro area.
The 5,931-square-foot, single-tenant Fresenius Medical Care in Dayton, Texas, was sold to a private investor in Santa Cruz County, California.
