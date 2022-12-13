AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark S. Souder said 83 cases and one death attributed to COVID were reported this week.
The deceased is a person over age 80, Souder said in a text message. Five of the COVID cases involve school-age children. Twenty-three of the cases were reported over the weekend.
By age group, there were four cases between ages 0-10; five between ages 11-20; nine between ages 21-30; 14 between ages 31-40; six between ages 41-50; 17 between ages 51-60; eight between ages 71-80 and four between ages 81-90.
Souder said incidents of Strep A have increased. Treatment is an antibiotic to decrease the risk of auto-immune illness, such as Rheumatic fever/heart valve damage.
Strep is best diagnosed by throat culture and treated with an antibiotic, he said. Strep is spread by contact and aerosol-like influenza, in contrast to COVID, which is mostly aerosol-spread.
