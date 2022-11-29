Drainage board meeting canceled

Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Rain and a few thunderstorms this evening, followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and a few thunderstorms this evening, followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.