AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will continue to offer shredding services to the community in 2022.
The library is working with Confidential Shredding Services to offer secure document shredding and disposal at no cost to individuals. The shredding will be available from 9-11 a.m. on the following Saturdays: March 12, April 16, May 14, June 25, July 16 and Aug. 13.
Document shredding is a drive-through service in the library’s parking lot. Documents are handed to the CSS staff and are securely shredded and disposed of in the CSS mobile shredding vehicle.
The documents being shredded must be personal and not business-related. Spiral notebooks, paper clips and staples are permitted, but binder clips can not be part of the documents. Document owners can watch their items being shredded from the comfort of their car.
Eckhart Public Library is excited to be able to continue to offer this service and will be pursuing adding more dates in the future.
Some of the shredding Saturdays also overlap with the Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sales. Both of these events will be occurring this Saturday at 9 a.m.
