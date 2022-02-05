FORT WAYNE — Republic Services has announced updates to its collections after this week’s winter storm.
All operations were suspended Thursday and Friday due to the weather, cold, and road conditions continuing to deteriorate.
Republic said when collection services are suspended for multiple days within a week, there are not enough days, manpower and hours to make this up. This triggers what is called a “double pick-up” on their next service date for the residents who are impacted.
For standard trash collection, this will be Wednesday, Feb. 9, Thursday Feb. 10, and Friday, Feb. 11. Extra bags of waste will be serviced if placed next to carts for pick-up.
For standard, every other week recycle collection, this will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18. Extra cardboard or paper bags containing recyclables will be serviced if placed next to carts for pick-up.
