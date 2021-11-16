FORT WAYNE — Youth For Christ Northern Indiana has relaunched the We Believe in You(th) campaign that will run through Friday.
This campaign was first created in 2020 with the goal to inspire confidence in the young people in the area. Parents, teachers, guardians, and rest of the community hung up signs and banners all throughout the Fort Wayne area with the message “We Believe in You(th).”
“Last year, YFC Northern Indiana launched a one-week, all out campaign for the young people of this region and that campaign turned into a movement! We were blown away by how the community responded and what God did. We had thousands of people engage in this, with over 1,400 people donating over $500,000 to the young people of this area,” said Chris Todia, executive director of YFC Northern Indiana.
“We had everyone from teachers posting videos with the message of ‘We believe in you,’ to parents sitting down with their kids and telling them just why they believe in them, to churches and businesses putting up yard signs spreading this message — it was just incredible to witness. The week was capped off by video messages the youth sent back to us, thanking us for believing in them.”
Todia and the rest of the YFC team hope this will remain an annual campaign, and even spread nationally.
The overarching message of the campaign, according to Todia, is simple. “We are trying to tell the youth, ‘We believe in you,’” Todia explained. ‘“We believe in your future, and we value what you have to offer. We see your strength shining through it all, and we will go all out on your behalf.’”
For more information, visit yfcnin.org/event/we-believe-in-youth.
