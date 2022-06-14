AUBURN — Construction of the new highway department and the method that the county is taking to construct new buildings and renovate the existing building at the Henderson Construction property east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 is still up in the air, as no funding plan is in place for the estimated $8 million project.
The DeKalb County Commissioners were on hand at Tuesday’s DeKalb County Council meeting to discuss funding options, but the council wasn’t open to the discussion as no detailed plan was in place.
Council President Rick Ring said he was interested in looking at all of the options, but he was disappointed that funding wasn’t decided before the property was purchased.
The commissioners are hoping to come up with a plan for construction of the property during a special meeting at 2 p.m Thursday in the Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse. During the meeting, they will also open requests for proposals for a construction manager for the project, as they will possibly change from the original construction method “design, bid, build” to the “construction manager as an agent” method.
The possible method change was suggested during the June 4 Commissioners’ meeting as the board wanted the chance to open bidding up to local contractors that might be interested in the project.
Commission President William Hartman said Tuesday that the construction manager method may not be the best solution for the project either as the board is now considering possibly doing the project in steps.
“We aren’t settled on how we are going to go with contractors,” Hartman said.
He said one option was constructing the maintenance building first at an estimated cost of $1.786 million and seeing where the bids fall on that project before making a decision on the remaining buildings on the property.
“We want to test the waters with one part of the project to see where the bid comes in for that,” he said. “I am ready to reject any and all bids. It is already higher than we had anticipated.”
Original estimates on the project’s cost were in the $5 to $6 million range, some $2 million under the architect’s estimates from Elevatus Architecture. Using $4.1 million of the American Rescue Plan Act dollars the county has $6.3 million set aside for the project, leaving a shortfall of $3.7 million.
The county received $8.4 million in ARPA funds and has presented a plan with 12-15 projects that would receive funding from those dollars.
“Personally, I would like to keep it clean and use ARPA funds to do it,” Hartman said, in talking about funding the project. “I know that wouldn’t leave much ARPA funds available for other projects though.”
Councilman William VanWye said the project reminds him of the Community Corrections project.
“We were told that it would be paid for by the highway department. All of a sudden, now we have a $7 million project,” VanWye said. “There are other projects in the ARPA fund we need to work on.”
The cost breakdown from Elevatus Architecture has renovations to the current building at $944,904, construction of a maintenance building $1,786,053, inside truck storage facility at $2,949,984, non-heated storage building at $597,764, fuel island $527,840, salt barn $476,995, site development $628,546 and new communication tower at $50,000 for a total of $7,962,087.
Not having a clear funding plan, Commissioner Mike Watson suggested a second option, which would have a developer construct the property to the county’s standards. The county would in turn lease the property for a set number of years before paying off the construction and lease costs and taking ownership.
Watson said this method would allow for less ARPA money to be spent and give the county a six-year cushion to save the additional money needed to pay for the project.
“This way, everything would be done at one time,” he said. “One complete project will be less expensive than several projects. This wouldn’t be any burden to the taxpayers.”
All three commissioners who were on hand for Tuesday’s meeting agree something needs to be done as the current highway department facility on Ensley Avenue in Auburn is in rough condition.
“We have an absolute immediate need for the highway department,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
He said the current facility, which wasn’t constructed originally to be a highway department, has served the county well, but now it is time to provide a more efficient working environment for the county employees.
In questioning the need for constructing all of the buildings at one time, DeKalb County resident Jim Miller questioned why a page couldn’t be taken out of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s book. The INDOT trucks at the Waterloo site have sat outside for a number of years. The same is true for the site west of Kendallville on U.S. 6.
He suggested possibly not building the indoor heated truck storage building right away which would save the county close to $3 million.
The City of Auburn purchased the Ensley Avenue site and is expected to take ownership of the property in January 2023. With the delay in construction at the current location, however, Hartman said the county might possibly have to work out an agreement with the city to rent the property until the new site is complete.
Hartman said Auburn Mayor Mike Ley was open to working out some kind of rental agreement with the county, if it came to that.
