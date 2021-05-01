AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has awarded nine grants for the second quarter of 2021.
The foundation accepts proposals and awards grants from several funds through a competitive process. Applicants submit grant proposals through the foundation’s online grant portal. The grant committee reviews all submissions and makes a recommendation to the board of directors based on funding availability and other grant criteria.
Grants awarded this week:
• Butler Youth Evangelistic Association — $5,000 for operational expenses;
• DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership — $5,000 for collaborative county-wide housing strategy;
• Parkview DeKalb Hospital — $23,586 to purchase a Stryker Power-LOAD fastening system for one ambulance;
• Erin’s House for Grieving Children — $3,750 for grief support services for DeKalb County residents;
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Head Start and Early Head Start — $1,716 to purchase waterproof winter gloves for students to experience outdoor play and learning centers during the winter months;
• Jackson Township Athletic Association — $2,000 to build new dugouts for youth baseball and softball leagues;
• St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc. — $6,500 for operational expenses;
• Visiting Nurse — $2,500 for COVID-19 rapid testing;
• Women’s Care Center Northeast Indiana — $2,000 for ultrasound maintenance.
While organizations are welcome to submit their proposals at any time, grants are awarded quarterly. The foundation asks organizations to please plan according to the quarterly deadlines to best fit their needs. The quarterly deadlines for the remainder of 2021 are July 1 and Oct. 1.
The grant committee meets after quarterly deadlines to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. Award recipients will be notified approximately 60 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the next quarter.
The foundation said it thanks all applicants for submitting proposals. For more information on how to apply for a foundation grant, visit the foundation’s website at CFDeKalb.org or contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or AWillis@CFDeKalb.org.
