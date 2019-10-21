Something that I share in my workshop is what I call the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting. They are:
1) “Make a choice” every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
2) “Set aside your differences” to do that.
3) “Always do the right thing, even if you ex isn’t.”
4) “Go for the Oscar.”
You see, so much of what we get wrong with co-parenting is anger and emotion-driven, but the whole goal for successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting is to co-parent in a way that your child(ren) are affected as little as possible by a decision made to separate or divorce.
Ask yourself this question: “What is it that I want for my child(ren)?” I think I am safe in saying most parents want their child(ren) to be healthy, happy and well-adjusted. How'd I do?
Now ask yourself this question: “Is what I am doing currently in my co-parenting with my ex, going to get my child(ren) what I say I want for them?”
No matter the age of your child(ren), it is never too late to put a standard in place for how you want to co-parent, or for change to be initiated, also keeping in mind that children deserve nothing less than respectful and responsible co-parenting from their parents.
For the next several weeks, I will address each of these formula parts individually, and you can begin your new co-parenting journey making changes by applying these formula parts, starting with NO. 1 ... “Make a choice” every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly.
I hope you all have a great week.
