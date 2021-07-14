GARRETT — A book-launching event is planned from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Garrett Museum of Art showcasing the work of two authors.
One part of the evening will be the sale and signing of museum director Jim Gabbard’s newest book, “Poetic Beauty.” This book is a collection of his photographs accompanied by lines from his favorite poems plus Gabbard’s own writing. All proceeds from the sale of his book will go to the Garrett Museum of Art.
The second part of the evening will be the sale of a book, “God Works Through Our Sorrow and Pain,’’ which was edited by museum gallery coordinator Angela Green. This book is the story of a Rwandan native who struggles through extreme poverty and hardship to eventually go to university and see his dream of telling his story come to fruition. All the profits from the sale of this book will go to his family.
The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. in Garrett. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.
