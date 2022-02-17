AUBURN — A project to revitalize the streetscape of downtown Auburn has been a topic of discussion for the last year and could be closer to becoming reality.
The City of Auburn is hosting an open house about the upcoming streetscape improvements to downtown from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the project will be done in phases over multiple years.
“We are currently in the design phase,” he said, as city administration met with representatives from Jones Petrie Rafinski architectural firm on Wednesday.
Thursday’s open house is an opportunity for business owners and city residents to share their opinions on the project.
Phase 1 of the project will include 9th Street from Main Street to Cedar Street and a portion of Cedar Street south to 10th Street. It will also include the northwest corner of 9th Street along Main Street and a portion of south Main Street on the east side.
Work will include new curbing, ADA compliant, brick faced sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, trees and tree grates, benches, lighting upgrades and street pavement replacement. It will also include the replacement of water service to the water meters — with the option for property owners to replace the rest of the service to the business.
McConnell said the water infrastructure is buried under the sidewalks, allowing them easy access to replace old lead pipe during the renovations.
The project has an estimated cost of $600,000 with the possibility of overages.
McConnell said they don’t know what crews will find once construction begins.
In 2021, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission set aside $1 million in funding for the project.
McConnell said the project will be brought to the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety in the near future with hopes of being able to start the project yet this year.
He said the city is hoping to have it completed before the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Labor Day weekend, but timing could be difficult because of the current construction climate.
The first phase is just one of several as the city administration looks to revitalize downtown in a continued effort to draw more people to the businesses and restaurants.
Local business owners and building owners will also be notified of the project via mail. The city’s Facebook page asks those with questions to contact the engineering department at engineering@ci.auburn.in.us or 925-8264.
