WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved the appointments of two associate principals.
Carrie Wisehart will become the new DeKalb High School associate principal and New Tech director, filling a position recently vacated by Kelly Renier. The board approved a 220-day contract with a starting salary of $80,000 and administrative benefits.
In a memorandum to the board recommending Wisehart for the position, high school Principal Marcus Wagner noted Wisehart has worked for Northwest Allen County Schools for the past 10 years, most recently serving as the English department chair at Carroll High School.
"Mrs. Wisehart has 22 years of experience in education and has worked in a variety of school settings throughout her career. She is passionate about education and helping others achieve their goals. Mrs. Wisehart's passion and skill set will be a great fit for DeKalb High School," Wagner said.
Wisehart said she considered it an "honor and privilege" to serve the district, its students and families.
The board also approved the appointment of Justin Rentschler as the associate principal at DeKalb Middle School. He will fill a position vacated by Justin Hoard, who has transferred to McKenney-Harrison Elementary School as its new principal. The board approved a 220-day contact with an annual salary of $72,500 and a $22,500 administrative benefits package.
Rentschler has been employed by the district for 10 years, filling a variety of roles, middle school Principal Matt Vince said in a memorandum to the board.
He has taught mathematics, computer science and writing at the middle school, and has served as department head for mathematics, electives and the Fusion Academy at the middle school.
"In addition to his well-rounded teaching resume, he has been a highly effective innovation coach for the past two years. Mr. Rentschler's experiences both as a teacher and an innovation coach make him an excellent candidate for this position," Vince said.
"It is clear that Mr. Rentschler not only has the respect of our staff but extensive knowledge of our district's policies, procedures and initiatives. This will greatly facilitate a smooth transition and makes him an excellent choice for this position."
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board approved a resolution awarding stipends for employees who performed extra duties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider noted Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief grants from the federal government may be used to compensate for the extra duties through a one-time stipend.
All full-time staff working at least 1,350 hours during the 2020-21 school year and still employed on the last day of school will receive a stipend of $1,250. All part-time staff working less than 1,350 hours during the 2020-21 school year and still employed on the last day of school will receive a prorated stipend. Individuals employed only as sponsors or coaches of an extra-curricular activity are not eligible for a stipend.
DeKalb Educators Association representative Jason Hunter thanked the board for recognizing what the district's employees have done during the past year.
• The board approved $2,750 summer stipends for elementary literacy coordinators and high school and middle school instructional coaches and a $1,300 stipend for high ability liaisons spread throughout the district.
• The board selected Garmann Miller as the district's design and engineering service firm. Established in 1993 in Minster, Ohio, Garmann Miller is an award-winning, multi-service design firm with over 60 professionals on its team, the board heard.
• The board approved meal pricing for the 2021-22 school year. Currently, students are offered one free breakfast and lunch each school day. The meal prices approved are in the event that the free meal program ceases, the board heard. Prices are $1.60 for a student breakfast; $2.60 for a student lunch; $2.50 for an adult breakfast; $4.60 for an adult lunch; and $5 for an adult custom salad.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: sixth-grade volleyball coach Amy Norton; middle school cheer coach Caitlin Wilson; seventh-grade volleyball coach Kara Eck; middel school cross country coach Shalon Getts; bus driver Tina Schaefer; McKenney-Harrison second-grade teacher Stephanie Reitz; high school Spanish teacher Seth Kohrman; high school science teacher Ruth Martin; high school assistant boys soccer coach Brennan Cochran; and high school custodian Miranda Hoyt.
The board approved the appointments of: central office business office assistant Linda Fisher; sixth-grade volleyball coach Ashley Sparkman; middle school paraprofessional David Benson; Waterloo Elementary School paraprofessional Amy Knapp; middle school language arts teacher Lindsay Haynes; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessionals Brenda Liechty, Mandy Washler, Angel Pierce and Lydia Skidd; central office human resources assistant Angie Brown; high school first assistant volleyball coach Kara Eck; first assistant girls basketball coach Chad Fordyce; and high school second assistant volleyball coach Shelly Detcher.
