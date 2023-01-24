AUBURN — A free public forum for people interested in becoming part of local government in DeKalb County will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Auburn Brewing Co., 309 N. Main St, Auburn.
“Although state and federal politicians get the bulk of publicity, for most people local government has a much greater impact on our lives,” said Suzanne Davis, chair of the DeKalb County Democratic Party which is sponsoring the event.
“We are sure there are people in our community who are intimidated by the process of running for office,” Davis said. “Our goal is to tear away the secrets and make it easier for civic-minded people to run for these important local positions.”
Leaders of the local Democratic Party will discuss the positions on the 2023 ballot, the time requirements to serve in the positions, and the ABCs of running a campaign for local office. The minimal paperwork for becoming a candidate will be available at the forum with assistance to fill them out. The filing deadline for candidates is Friday, Feb. 3.
“With the publicity about fundraising by state and federal candidates, many people are under the mistaken impression that running for anything means spending a lot of money,” Davis said. “For local offices, that simply isn’t true. The heart of any local campaign is simply getting out and talking with people.”
County municipalities with local elections in 2023 include Auburn , Butler, Garrett, Altona, Ashley, Corunna, St. Joe, and Waterloo.
Anyone with questions about the forum can call Davis at 925-2607.
