FORT WAYNE — According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, per capita personal income for residents in northeast Indiana’s 11 counties grew by $1,009 in 2019, compared to the previous year. Average income for Northeast Indiana’s 11 counties was $45,914 per capita in 2019, compared to $44,905 in 2018.
Nationally, the figure was $56,490 in 2019, compared to $54,606 in 2018. The region’s growth produced more than $36 billion of total personal income circulated in the region’s 11 counties in 2019, an increase of nearly $1.04 billion compared to 2018. Increasing personal income annually against the national average is one of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s three major goals to expand the regional economy and compete in the global marketplace. The Regional Partnership is aiming to increase northeast Indiana’s per capita personal income to 90% of the national average by the year 2030. For 2019, northeast Indiana’s growth rate of 2.2% trailed the national growth rate of 3.3% and the state’s growth rate of 2.8%.
“The region’s growth rate is lagging behind the nation and the state, which means we must do more together to redouble our efforts as a region to increase prosperity,” said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. “Continuing to focus on attracting and retaining companies offering high-wage, high-skilled jobs are key to growing the region’s economy and competing in the global marketplace.”
A breakdown of 2019 per capita income in local counties, with the change from 2018:
DeKalb $45,324 +3.0%
LaGrange $43,275 +0.1%
Noble $40,799 +2.4%
Steuben $44,854 +3.1%
Allen $47,602 +2.1%
