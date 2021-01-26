AUBURN — The DeKalb Humane Society is looking for the most photogenic pup in the region.
People can enter their cute canines in the Byler Winery’s Dog Days of Summer contest for $20.00 per photo.
The contest is anyone who is age 21 or older and his or her dog. The entrant must have the legal right and ability to give Byler Lane Winery and the DeKalb Humane Society permission to use the photo. The also must sign a liability release and publicity release giving Byler Lane Winery and the DeKalb Humane Society permission to use the photo.
A panel of judges from both Byler Lane Winery and the DeKalb Humane Shelter will select three finalists. The community will be invited to vote on the finalists via Byler Lane Winery’s Facebook page, with the date to be announced soon.
The photo entered must be original, unpublished and not copyrighted. Photos must show only one dog per entry.
The winning photo will be used on the label of Byler Lane Winery’s 2021 Dog Days of Summer wine. It will be released at the 2021 Dog Days of Summer Celebration to be held at Byler Lane Winery on June 26. More information on the event will be announced in the near future.
Entrants with the second- and third-prize-winning photos each will receive a gift basket totaling $100 sponsored by The Oswalt Team in Auburn.
To see names and photo finalists ,people can visit the Byler Lane Winery Facebook page at a date to be provided in the near future.
Sponsors are not responsible for undelivered photos that are lost, late, delayed, incomplete or misdirected, whether caused by electronic, network, software or computer failures and malfunctions of any kind or by human error. Sponsors reserve the right, at their discretion, to cancel or terminate the contest if necessary.
By participating in the contest, an entrant agrees to the official rules and by the decisions of the judges and votes online, which are final. Entrants must click to “accept” the terms of the photo contest to be eligible.
If a winner is found to be ineligible, the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner selected by the sponsor’s judges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.