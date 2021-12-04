AUBURN — Students from DeKalb High School’s New Tech media lit class resurrected some of DeKalb County’s most influential citizens Friday in an interactive dramatic performance, “Cedar Creek Anthology.”
Students were positioned throughout the galleries of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum as “wax figures” and came to life to tell their stories at the ring of a bell.
It was the fourth year for the program, which was headed by New Tech media lit teachers Cynthia Boyd and Briana Schrock.
The five-week long project began with a tour of Roselawn Cemetery where DeKalb County Historian John Bry shared stories of those who were laid to rest there. Stuents then selected a character they would like to portray and conducted their research and wrote original scripts for the performance. They wore costumes to portray they characters they represented.
The program will be repeated today from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Angel Niccum portrayed Stella Hague, the first DeKalb County woman to graduate from Indiana University. Hague worked as a teacher and in biology research.
“People kept asking why I didn’t get married. I just hadn’t found the right person,” she said.
Hague died in 1959.
“I achieved a lot in life and was happy with what I did. You don’t need a husband to be successful,” she concluded.
DeKalb County murderess Elizabeth Knapp was brought to life by Anna Brindle. Knapp killed her husband in 1859 by striking him in the head with an axe and then forcing him into a well.
“He had to go,” she said.
“Into the well his corpse I sent … His death is something I do not regret.”
Actors also brought to life the stories of significant Auburn Automobile Company figures.
Portraying August Duesenberg, Cade Speer related how he and his brother created some of the first motorcycles by manufacturing small engines and putting them on bicycles
Taking the need for speed to a new level, Duesenberg began making race cars and had a lot of success abroad, he said
When the sale of Duesenberg’s passenger cars did not go well, he sought help from E.L. Cord, he added.
Starting from nothing, he concluded, you can truly do anything you set you mind to.
Sam Slavin took on the character of Martha Falka in her performance.
“Making popcorn was my purpose,” she said, describing the pop and snap of popping corn as “music to my ears.”
Payton Coffey shared the story of Anna Cosper McIntosh, talking about her work as a teacher and assisting in the war efforts. She met William McIntosh and the couple were married in 1864.
Offering a final piece of advice, she said, “You will always have a place to go. You just have to make it yours.”
The complete list of historic figures and students who played their roles: Geraldine Princess Dilla, Cadence Abernathy; Jaynie Krick, Amara Anglin; John Dillinger, Oscar Avila; Charles Eckhart, Daniel Bennett; Elizabeth Knapp, Anna Brindle; Anna Cosper McIntosh, Payton Coffey; Oscar Zeider, Miles Easler; Alan Leamy, Eathan Havins; Nemo Leibold, Alex Hendricks; William Mark Croy, William Jones; Jane Brown, LeiAnna Kennedy; Martha VanAuken, Alexis Lumpkins; Carey Nie Sheffer, Apollo Medina; Will Cuppy, Curtis Myers; E.L. Cord, Beckett Neal; Stella Hague, Angel Niccum; Dr. Bonnell Souder, Alyssa Oberlin; Lt. Don Schaab, Charlie Payne; John Zimmerman, Cohen Pfefferkorn; Don Lash, Jackson Shores; Martha Falka, Sam Slavin; William H. “Uncle Billy” Stafford, Scott Slaybaugh; Gordon Buehrig, Aidan Smith; John Bowers, Cirrus Smith; August Duesenberg, Cade Speer; Carrie Myers Fanning, Sierra Steckley.
