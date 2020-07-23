AUBURN — A detour during next week’s closing of a West 7th Street railroad crossing will follow Indiana Avenue, North Street and Grandstaff Drive.
The Auburn Port Authority learned that during a meeting Thursday about the crossing repairs, which are expected to start Monday and continue until the crossing reopens Aug. 3.
The Port Authority owns the railroad spur that crosses 7th Street to serve industries.
Thursday, the Authority members met to approve paying $4,000 for a permit to close the crossing. The fee will be paid to the Indiana Department of Transportation, which oversees S.R. 8, which also follows 7th St.
Port Authority chairman John Mohre said Auburn waited nearly a year for permission to close the crossing for repairs.
The $4,000 permit charge came as a surprise. Mohre said the state began charging for permits on Jan. 1.
Landrail Corp. will make the repairs. The Port Authority approved spending $6,864 for Landrail also to relocate 48 good rail ties from the crossing to other spots on the mile-long rail line.
Landrail also will make additional repairs to the line for $16,800.
The Port Authority approved paying Custer Grain $2,500 to spray for weed control along the rail right-of-way.
City Attorney W. Erik Weber informed the Authority members that Classic City Automotive has asked if the city would vacate its ownership of an unused portion of the rail right-of-way alongside the auto parts store.
