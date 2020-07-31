BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern Schools will be among the first to open in the pandemic era when students return Tuesday.
The school district expects about 85% percent of its 1,350 students will attend classes in person, with 15% choosing to learn from home, Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said Friday.
“We want the kids in front of teachers, because that’s been proven to be most effective,” Conwell said. However, he added, “We’re prepared to give kids the best experience they can have, whatever they decide.”
Last week the school district unveiled new, robotic devices that will allow students watch and participate in classes from home. They will be able to speak to their teachers and hear other students in their classrooms.
DeKalb Eastern will provide face masks for all students, according to a policy released Friday.
Eventually, each student will have three personal, cloth masks in green, black and gray versions with the school district’s logo.
“Until those arrive, we’re going to be doing disposable masks,” Conwell said.
According to the policy: “To begin the school year, all students and staff will be provided disposable face masks, daily. On day one, students will be given a disposable mask upon entering the school (some will already have a mask from the bus). At the end of the day, they will exit with this mask and wear it as they return to school the following morning. That morning, day two, they will throw their disposable mask away and be reissued a new disposable mask. This cycle will reoccur until the individualized cloth masks arrive, estimated two to three weeks. Once the cloth masks arrive, we will begin a similar rotation cycle.”
Students will wear the cloth masks following a color code for each day.
Students also will have individual water bottles, which have arrived, and will fill them at new water stations.
The school district has released a new app for Apple and Android smartphones and other devices, which it will use to keep students and their families informed. Conwell said the district suggests using the app instead of its website.
“We’re really pushing toward our app, because we want to reach as many families as possible and as quickly as possible with changing information,” he said.
