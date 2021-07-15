AUBURN — Families of fallen police officers gathered outside of Auburn City Hall Wednesday afternoon to welcome participants in the 20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around the state.
The annual ride honors fallen police officers and raises money for their families.
Among those greeting the riders Wednesday were Julia Reinhard of Hamilton and her grandchildren, Bo Reinhard, 8, and DaisyMay Reinhard, 6. Reinhard’s nephew, Jason M. Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2001 while serving as a member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He was shot in the line of duty during an ambush and was killed. Baker’s story was related during Wednesday’s rest stop and memorial service.
Also attending were the children of Indiana State Police trooper Don Turner, who was killed while helping a tow truck operator on an icy highway south of Auburn in 1956.
Susan Matteson, the wife of fallen Fort Wayne Police officer Bradley Matteson, also was there to greet riders. Matteson was killed in 2000. He was returning from a service call when he was involved in a vehicle accident and succumbed to his injuries.
Retired Angola Police detective Tim Crooks participated in Wednesday’s stretch of the ride, which began in Bluffton and concluded in Angola. It was Crooks’ third time to join the group of cyclists.
“It’s been wonderful,” he said of the ride. “The weather’s good, the wind at our back.”
He said visiting cemeteries and meeting with families of fallen officers is a “very humbling experience.”
Cops Cycling for Survivors President Monica Zahasky thanked all those who had turned out in support of the riders.
“It’s an honor to be with you,” she said.
The 13-day ride, which began Monday, will cover over 1,000 miles. Today’s journey from Angola will end in South Bend. The ride is scheduled to conclude July 24 at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.
