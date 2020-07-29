AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will continue it 12th season with two concerts this weekend.
Friday at 7:30 p.m., the country rock band Cheyenne will perform along with an opening act, Whiskey Regiment. Admission will be free of charge.
Cheyenne formed in 1994 and has opened for Lady A, Doug Stone, Randy Houser, Cole Swindell and many others. Cheyenne is made up of Jim Gilbert, Jimmy Barfield, Joe Schultz, Shane Cunningham and Mario Young. They are influenced by Restless Heart, Exile and other ’80s and ’90s greats.
Gates for Friday’s show will open at 6 p.m.
Saturday at 7 p.m., Serenity House brings Todd Herendeen and the Follow the Dream band back to Auburn for its annual fundraising “Concert under the Stars.”
Serenity House operates alcohol- and drug-abuse residential recovery homes in northeast Indiana. Founded in 1994, Serenity House has two homes for women and four for men. The elements of the program are based on the principles, practice and theory of 12-step recovery. Serenity House is dedicated to the concept that with the help of other recovering people, men and women can achieve lasting sobriety with a quality of life they never imagined.
Saturday’s family-oriented event will feature food, fun and raffle prizes.
The grounds of the outdoor theater are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Social distancing is required, and facial masks are encouraged. Spectators may bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To theater’s the complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. Its FaceBook page offers up-to-date information.
