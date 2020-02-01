CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jessica Peterson of Auburn has been named to Mount Mercy University’s fall 2019 dean’s list.
Students with semester grade-point averages of 3.60 or better and who are graded for six or more semester hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy has 1,800-plus students who come from around the globe. It is a regional Catholic university that promises students a challenging, practical education that inspires them to discover knowledge, build community and lead courageous lives, according to the school.
