Democrats to hold caucus for Auburn council seat
AUBURN — A caucus to fill the Auburn City Council District 5 seat will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Smith Law Group, 507 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
The seat became vacant by the recent death of Councilman Mike Walter.
District 5 boundaries from 2019 must be used to fill this vacancy. That includes the following precincts: Keyser 6, Union 6 and Union 8, on the south and southwest sides of the city.
To run for the seat, a person must have been a resident of the district for six months prior to the caucus date and a resident of the City of Auburn for one year.
Candidates interested in filling the position must notify DeKalb County Democratic Party chairwoman Suzanne Drerup Davis 72 hours prior to the caucus date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.