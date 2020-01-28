AUBURN — A hearing on a downtown Auburn building that has been declared dangerous will take place Monday at 9 a.m. in City Hall, 206. E 9th St.
A trust controlled by Rodger Eddy of Portland, Oregon, owns the building on the northeast corner of Main and 11th streets.
Last month, city officials ordered Eddy to vacate by Dec. 31 two storefronts at 414 and 418 S. Main St. and five apartments with addresses of 102, 104, 106, 108 and 110 E. 11th St.
A notice to Eddy sent Dec. 6 contends he “has not taken appropriate action” to comply with orders issued by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety in a hearing Sept. 3, 2019.
Eddy is appealing the Dec. 6 order, according to a notice of Monday’s special meeting of the board. Members of the board are new Mayor Mike Ley and his appointees, Danny McAfee and Herb Horrom.
In September, the board declared the structure to be a “dangerous building” under city code. It cited dangers from building components that could collapse and injure people; “general dilapidation/deterioration;” lack of fire-restrictive construction; and faulty and unsafe electrical wiring.
The board ordered Eddy to correct fire-safety issues in the building by Nov. 15.
Eddy took action to demolish a crumbling chimney before a deadline set by the board, but the chimney rubble remains piled on the property, the Dec. 6 letter to Eddy said.
“No other sufficient or appropriate action towards remedying the dangerous building conditions has been taken,” says the letter sent to Eddy on Dec. 6 by Amy Schweitzer, administrator of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning, and Development.
The letter contends Eddy failed to meet deadlines to begin and complete repairs to the building’s gas and electric service.
Plans and information submitted by Eddy on Oct. 8 and 9, 2019, “are insufficient for permitting a project of this magnitude,” the letter says.
The Dec. 6 letter gave Eddy 30 days from receipt to obtain building permits and submit plans to repair the building in accordance with building codes.
“Until said repairs are made to the residential apartments, these apartments and commercial tenant spaces shall remain vacated and the services of all utilities shall be suspended,” including water, electricity and natural gas, the letter said.
The letter gave Eddy 60 days from receipt to begin repairs to the building. If not, the city will continue to enforce its order to vacate the building, will begin assessing fines and may cause the work to be completed and charge the expense to Eddy, the letter says.
If permits have not been obtained and repairs have not begun by June 10, the city will condemn the building and issue a demolition order, the letter concludes.
At the Sept. 3, 2019, hearing, Eddy told the board, “I do want to cooperate, and I do want to have a safe building.”
Referring to the city’s safety inspection of the building last July, Eddy said, “We don’t dispute the findings of the inspection. We certainly agree with them.”
The city’s original order on July 29, 2019, required Eddy to vacate only the apartments in the building and not the two storefronts affected by the December order.
At the time of the September order, a motorcycle club and dance studio occupied the first floor of the building in storefronts facing Main Street. City officials said they did not order them vacated because the fire danger is less in areas that are not occupied by residents overnight. The motorcycle club has since relocated from the building.
At a hearing about the building’s safety in late August, Eddy said a contractor who had been working on the building for two years was a ”vast disappointment.” He said the contractor allowed an unauthorized woman to reside in an apartment at 108 E. 11th St. She died from drug overdose July 13, 2019. An investigation of her death led city officials to discover the condition of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.