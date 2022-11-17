WATERLOO — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR met Nov. 12, at the Waterloo Public Library for a regular meeting.
The opening ritual was led by Regent Nancy Brickley. Lisa Conrad presented a two-part program, the first of which was a slide show retrospective of the August Northeast District Conference meeting entitled “Hats Off to DAR.” The Power Point presentation showed state officers and the local chapter involved in meetings, publications, merchandising and patriotism. The district meeting featured 23 chapters.
Conrad then moderated the second part of the program entitled “Heroines of the American Revolution.” Participating as women of that time who played significant roles in American’s fight for freedom were Rachel Roberts, who presented “Molly Pitcher” (Mary McCauley); Joyce Phillips, who was “Captain Molly” (Margaret Corbin) and Karen Bash, who told the story of Nancy Morgan Hart. Sherry Littlejohn represented Hannah Arnett, and Sunny Liddell shared the story of Debora Gannett (aka Robert Shurtleff).
After the program, Liddell and Littlejohn treated members to refreshments.
Brickley led a brief business meeting. Bash read the minutes and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. The chapter collected items for veterans and discussed the commitment Brian Lamm and Quiet Knight have made to provide food, bill-pay assistance, and other needs to veterans in northeast Indiana, an organization that is funded through private donations.
Conrad gave a report about the Good Citizen’s project, a national project which promotes and supports patriotism and good citizenship among young people.
The next meeting on Dec. 10 will be a Christmas luncheon at the Cranberry Cottage in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.