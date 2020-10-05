AUBURN — A woman suffered serious injuries when her car collided with a semi trailer Thursday at 11:06 a.m. on Grandstaff Drive at 15th Street, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Beverly R. Babbitt, 88, of Garrett sustained a broken pelvis, broken left leg and internal bleeding, a police report said. She was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.
According to police, Babbitt was making a right turn from 15th Street to head south on Grandstaff Drive when her 2008 Ford Taurus collided with the trailer of a southbound semi. The trailer dragged the car for more than 200 feet, with the car’s passenger side striking a guardrail.
Babbitt was pinned in her vehicle, and firefighters from the Auburn Fire Department used a Jaws of Life hydraulic tool to free her from the wreckage.
Semi driver Ljubisa Jakovljevic, 56, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, told police he entered the intersection on a green light, although two witnesses told police they believed the signal for the semi was yellow, the crash report said.
Jakovljevic contacted the owner of his 2016 Freightliner semi for GPS tracking information, which showed its speed was 27 mph at the time of the collision, police said. The semi had a broken rear axle. The Ford Taurus was rated as a total loss.
