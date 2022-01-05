AUBURN — The Auburn Shifters Car Club presented close to $12,000 to 22 different charities Tuesday night at the National Auto and Truck Museum.
Mike Darnell, a representative of the club, said the group has been handing out donations for a number of years.
“This is the seventh year we have been able to hand out over $10,000,” Darnell said. “We are pretty proud of that.”
The charitable donations are collected during the club’s annual car show, which takes place in July at Eckhart Park.
This year’s car show — the club’s ninth — drew some 182 cars and over 400 spectators.
Donations are also collected during the club’s monthly Summer Cruise-in Series. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 5:30-8 p.m. at Arby’s.
“We had a good turnout this past summer at our monthly shows,” Darnell said.
A portion of the donations from the car shows also goes to support the annual Shop With a Cop program. This year’s program helped some 27 children and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.