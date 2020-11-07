Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall Council Chamber, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. —DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in door 24. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place immediately following the meeting.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
Friday
10 a.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, DeKalb County Commissioners’ Court, second floor of courthouse.
