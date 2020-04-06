BUTLER — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that culvert replacements are scheduled for S.R. 1 from S.R. 8 to C.R. 32 in Dekalb County.
The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, April 13, weather permitting.
The five-day closure will allow maintenance crews to complete the replacement of multiple culvert pipes.
Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the work.
The official state detour for the closure, when traveling northbound, will follow S.R. 8, Interstate 69, and U.S. 6.
The work is scheduled to be complete by Friday, April 17, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect to see signage up as early as Wednesday.
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time by:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast;
• Twitter: @INDOTNortheast;
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org; and
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android.
