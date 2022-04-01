AUBURN — A recent rule change by the Indiana High School Athletic Association in reference to the unified track and field program has left an Auburn mother frustrated and wanting answers.
Mimi Holsinger’s daughter, Rachel, is a student at DeKalb High School and a member of the DeKalb High School unified track and field program. Rachel has been a member of the team since 2019 and looks forward to competing each season.
Rachel, who is wheelchair-bound and can’t propel herself in her chair, relies on a fellow student, Landon Armstrong, a senior at DeKalb High School, to propel her wheelchair during the 100-meter race.
The recent rule change, received by the school this week — only weeks before the first unified meet — states that athletes participating in wheelchair races shall not be pushed, pulled or otherwise assisted during these events.
Mimi, who classified the recent rule change as “discrimination,” said this will exclude Rachel from taking part in something she solely enjoys and looks forward to.
“This is one of the highlights of her life,” Mimi said. “The thought of that being taken away from her is disappointing.”
She said the new ruling has hit the team hard as Rachel has been a key cheerleader for the other students in the program since joining the team.
“The unified program is the most amazing program I have witnessed. The inclusion and acceptance is beyond anything I could have imagined,” Mimi said about the program before the rule change.
After hearing of the change and how it was going to affect her daughter, Mimi took to Facebook to rally support for her mission to change the ruling. She also contacted the IHSAA looking for answers.
Mimi’s Facebook post blew up instantly, with residents from across the state weighing in, in support of her effort.
Her reply from the IHSAA’s Assistant Commissioner, Brian Lewis, was a brief one, saying, “thank you for contacting the Indiana High School Athletic Association regarding your concerns with a recent rule change in Unified Track and Field, specifically Rule 6 which eliminates student-athletes in wheelchairs from being pushed, pulled or otherwise assisted in races. We appreciate your feedback. The IHSAA will investigate your concerns and will follow-up with you soon.”
Emails from The Star to the IHSAA weren’t returned in reference to the rule change.
Holsinger said the change in the rule began last season, when DeKalb’s unified track team arrived at a meet and was told that Rachel and Landon could participate but they would have to walk the 100-meter race.
“She (Rachel) was PO’ed. She is non-verbal, but she doesn’t hide her emotions,” Mimi said.
Mimi said while Landon walked Rachel in her wheelchair down the track, you could see her displeasure. Mimi explains that Rachel always has a smile on her face and lets out a silent laugh while being propelled down the track.
“When I’m pushing her, you can hear her laugh. You know she is excited,” Armstrong said. “You can see the joy in her face.”
Armstrong, who participates in football and wrestling, can complete the 100-meter race pushing Rachel in just under 15 seconds.
Mimi said Rachel is always wanting Landon to push her as fast as possible.
In another track meet last season, the team was told that Rachel and Landon wouldn’t be allowed to compete. On hearing that upon arrival, the athletes banded together and said if Rachel wasn’t allowed to compete, they weren’t going to compete either. Rachel and Landon were eventually allowed to walk during the race during that event too.
Although she doesn’t know for sure, Mimi believes the rule may have been put in place to keep athletes safe — something she questions.
“Every athlete runs the risk of being hurt, no matter the sport,” Mimi said. “I have never been over-protective of her. I’m not one of those parents who wrap their kids in bubble wrap.”
She said she would be happy to sign any waiver necessary to allow Rachel to be able to compete with her team.
“I don’t believe the IHSAA is doing the right thing,” Mimi said.
She said she’s not pursuing the change of the rule just for Rachel — it is for all of the athletes.
“It is just heartbreaking,” she said.
Mimi said she isn’t going to let the rule stop Rachel from competing. Rachel will travel to the first meet with the team in hopes of being allowed to participate.
Being pushed during the race, Rachel’s time is not counted or considered for placement. Mimi said it is simply just an opportunity for Rachel to be around a group of her peers where she is welcomed.
Although Mimi has told Rachel of the rule change, she said she is not sure whether or not her daughter understands.
She said it won’t set in however until they arrive at a meet and aren’t allowed to compete.
Along with competing in unified track and field, Rachel also participated with the school’s unified football team as a cheerleader.
“As she was cheering, she was as happy as she could be,” Mimi explained.
DeKalb’s unified football team won the state title in 2021, allowing Rachel to take part in the celebration and receive a state championship ring.
“Her receiving the state championship ring was something that I would have never thought of,” Mimi said.
Rachel also competes in bowling through the Special Olympics, the only other sport that she has the ability to compete in. Special Olympics track and field competition also bans athletes from being pushed in wheelchairs.
In the IHSAA’s unified track and field history, there are around 50 unified track teams within the state. The new rule only affects a handful of athletes within the state.
Mimi said in all of the meets she has attended, there have only been a few athletes that are pushed in wheelchairs during races.
East Noble High School Unified Track and Field Coach Ryan Pepple said his team doesn’t have anyone that is affected by the rule change.
