AUBURN — DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election in 2020. His current term of office ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Wallace was appointed as judge by the Indiana Supreme Court on Jan. 24, 1989, to serve until a replacement could be named by the governor to fill a vacancy created by the death of Judge Charles Quinn. On March 7, 1989, Gov. Evan Bayh appointed Wallace to serve until the next general election.
Wallace was elected by the voters of DeKalb County five times, in 1990, 1996, 2002, 2008 and 2014.
"I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve the citizens of DeKalb County as a judge," said Wallace. "For that privilege, I will be forever grateful. Thank you."
