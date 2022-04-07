AUBURN — With this week’s appointment of an Auburn Essential Services department head, stability has returned to the department, which has seen some upheaval over the past several months.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley appointed Susan Geyer as a department head for AES on Wednesday, filling a role that has been empty since mid December when Chris Schweitzer and the city parted ways.
Geyer, is one of the longest tenured employees with AES, starting her career as a customer service representative in September 2009. Geyer came aboard at AES shortly after the city began providing phone, internet and fiber services to the community in the early 2000s.
Over the past 12 years, Geyer — who has a business management degree — has worked her way through the ranks at AES, soaking up all of the knowledge she could.
She said she has always been a tech person.
“I would have never dreamed I would have this position,” she said. “Being afforded the opportunity to learn and teach others is very rewarding. It has been fun to see how we have changed.”
The mayor said as he met with employees in the department over the past month or month and a half, Geyer’s name kept coming to the top as someone who could lead the department.
Ley said while searching for a new department head, AES’ vision has never wavered.
Ley went on to say that all of the AES employees agreed it would be best to hire someone from within to lead the department.
“She has their trust and respect,” he said.
Geyer said her success comes from the quality team she has around her.
“Everyone is ready to move forward as a team,” she said. “Our team is always willing to help out wherever needed.”
It is that willingness to pitch in where ever needed that has helped the department to continue to provide the highest quality services to residents of Auburn and the surrounding area during the period of upheaval.
In an effort to continue to provide the best services, Geyer will be working with her employees to cross train them in the different areas of the department. This allows everyone to work as a team and provide backup wherever needed.
The department’s vision moving forward is to continue to stretch fiber services as far as possible within the county.
The department still has a handful of openings that Geyer and city administration is working to fill, including two fiber installation specialists and a business development coordinator.
