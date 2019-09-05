AUBURN — Music, food and family-friendly crafts and activities will be offered Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn during the September First Friday event.
Country Meadow Elementary School will be selling mums. Bubbas BBQ and One Love Food Truck will be serving diners on Jackson Street.
Activities at the James Cultural Plaza include family line dancing with Kelli Packnett from 6-7 p.m. and music with Austin Marsh from 7-8 p.m. A sneak-peek screening of the new documentary “Country Music” by Ken Burns will begin at 8 p.m.
Musicians will perform at several locations in the downtown area. Members of the DeKalb Baron Brigade will perform all over downtown. Jensen Snyder & Friends will play at 6th and Main streets. Linda Kummernuss with a violin duet relay will perform at The Sprinkling Can, and Jason Paul Shirley will be at the Auburn Brewing Company.
Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Moose Lodge will feature family-friendly crafts and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.