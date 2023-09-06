AUBURN — Workers who have experienced a company layoff may be eligible for free training and additional lifetime employment benefits even if they are currently working.
Federal funds are available for qualifying workers through the Trade Adjustment Assistance program. Benefits include training and job search assistance.
TAA staff with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development will hold sessions at these times and locations:
Today, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the assembly room at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, from 2-6 p.m. at the pond pavilion at Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Road, Fort Wayne.
Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in pavilion 2 at Foster Park, 3900 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.
TAA case managers are available to meet with workers impacted and determine eligibility. If eligible, workers can begin training to earn a post-secondary credential, associate degree or higher, at no cost to the worker.
