FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Monday reported first quarter 2020 net sales of $2.6 billion and net income of $187 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
Reports said net income exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.79 per share, and quarterly sales of $2.575 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.56 billion.
Last year’s first quarter net sales by SDI were $2.8 billion, with net income of $204 million, or $0.91 per diluted share.
Fourth quarter 2019 net sales were $2.4 billion, with net income of $121 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.
"The team delivered a strong first quarter 2020 performance in a challenging operating and market environment," said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, president and chief executive officer for SDI.
"Solid underlying steel demand during the first quarter, combined with our value-added product capabilities, allowed us to achieve record quarterly steel shipments,” he said.
"Protecting the health and well-being of our teams is at the core of our company," Millett added. "We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have implemented numerous additional practices throughout our organization to protect each of us. I want to thank our more than 8,400 team members for remaining steadfast and passionate. We continue to operate safely with a spirit of excellence, and I am incredibly proud to work alongside each one during this unprecedented time.”
Millett continued, “Our commitment is to the health and safety of our people, our families and our communities, while serving our customers. This commitment is supported by the strength of our capital foundation and unmatched cash flow generation capability that exists in both strong and weak demand environments."
Steel Dynamics operates a steel mill and New Millennium Building Systems steel fabrications plant southwest of Butler and an OmniSource metals recycling station in Auburn.
First quarter 2020 operating income for the company's steel operations was $293 million, or 45 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results. SDI said that with strong demand, volume increased across the steel platform for both flat roll and long products.
The first quarter 2020 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations increased $10 to $774 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased $24 to $267 per ton.
First-quarter 2020 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased to $8 million, compared to a loss of $5 million in the 2019 fourth quarter.
First quarter 2020 operating income from the company's steel fabrication operations remained strong at $29 million, lower than near-record 2019 fourth quarter results of $33 million, due primarily to seasonally lower shipments.
SDI said its steel fabrication platform's order backlog is strong, more than 15 percent higher than a year ago.
In the first quarter of 2020, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $211 million and maintained liquidity of over $2.6 billion. The company repurchased $107 million of its common stock during the first quarter of 2020.
"We entered this crisis in a position of strength with ample cash and available liquidity," Millett said.
The company received environmental permits for full construction of its new, Texas steel mill in January 2020, and SDI said its plan to start operations in mid-2021 remains unchanged.
"It is still too early to determine the full scope of the negative impact COVID-19 will cause to global economies and the related impact to domestic steel demand," Millett said. "At this time, domestic steel orders related to certain sectors have slowed considerably due to the temporary closures of numerous steel-consuming businesses. In particular, the temporary closure of domestic automotive production and its related supply chain, as well as weakness in the energy sector, have reduced flat roll steel demand.
“Conversely, construction is the largest single domestic steel-consuming sector, and while some projects have been disrupted or postponed, at this time the sector still remains intact. Our steel order activity from construction customers, as well as our strong steel fabrication order backlog, supports this sentiment. When states begin to ‘re-open’ across our nation, we believe steel demand will likely respond quickly based on current customer buying patterns and already low steel inventories throughout the supply chain,” he added.
"The coming weeks will be an incredibly challenging period for our teams and their families, our customers, and our nation — but we will meet this challenge together and prevail," Millett concluded.
