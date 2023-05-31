AUBURN — An Auburn man was taken to hospital in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle in the 3400 block of C.R. 27 at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Anglin, 68, was driving a 1979 Honda GL1 motorcycle northbound in the 3400 block of C.R. 27 when it entered a curve to go over I-69.
For an unknown reason, the motorcycle drifted into gravel on the east shoulder. The back end of the motorcycle swiped the guardrail and eventually went sideways while Anglin was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.
Anglin was not wearing a helmet and sustained head lacerations and abrasions, police said. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police reported. As of Tuesday morning, his condition remained the same, police said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Auburn Police, Waterloo Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Brent’s Auto.
