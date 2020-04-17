As local residents are receiving their federal stimulus checks, local charities are in need of donations.
Food pantries are working to keep people fed as unemployment rises during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Community Foundation DeKalb County and United Way of DeKalb County have launched their own special funds to meet the county’s needs.
“As we all find ourselves in an unfamiliar time, United Way has and will continue to help our community. We have awarded over $15,500 so far and will maintain our focus on supporting those in need,” the United Way said about its fund.
Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made to United Way of DeKalb County by mailing a check to P.O. Box 307, Auburn, IN 46706. Donors should specify that they would like the funds to go to COVID-19.
The United Way said it is working on a digital donation site that will allow gifts by credit and debit cards in the near future.
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County Board of Directors has established the DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund. It will distribute grant dollars to community organizations affected by the coronavirus. The foundation said it is actively listening to local entities to understand current needs.
Donations to the Community Foundation’s fund can be made online at cfdekalb.org/giving/#donate or by sending a check to: CFDC, P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. Donors should note the DeKalb County Disaster Response Fund on the website or with the donation.
The foundation and United Way identified other local charities that are focusing on needs created by the pandemic. Their list includes:
• SonShine Ministries, 1103 W. Auburn Drive, Auburn, phone 925-9200;
• Catholic Charities RSVP, 107 W. 5th St., Auburn;
• The Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn;
• Warm a Heart, 100 W. Railroad St., P.O. Box 246, Waterloo, phone 908-0437;
• Community Harvest Food Bank, 999 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46816, (260) 447-3696.
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, online at HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260) 541-0365;
• St. Martin’s Health Clinic, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, phone 357-0077, online at smhcin.org;
• Women’s Care Center, 918 W. 7th St., Auburn, phone 333-7117, online at womenscarecenter.org/locations/auburn.
“The DeKalb Humane Society is providing animal food to families who are not able to afford to feed their pets so that they do not have to give up their pets,” the foundation reported.
The Garrett Community Care Food Pantry is seeing an increase in people coming for food, said its director, Randy Ball.
“We’re lucky to have a community that backs us,” Ball said Friday. The organization distributes food on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in an alley behind Garrett United Methodist Church.
Donations may be mailed to Garrett Community Care Food Pantry, P.O. Box 135, Garrett, IN 46738.
Warm A Heart ministry in Waterloo is serving around 75 carry-out meals twice a week from its new building at 100 W. Railroad St. The building opened in late March during social distancing, so a celebration will come later.
“We are seeing some new faces, just because of loss of jobs” at the meal distributions, said Warm A Heart director Diane Reynolds. The ministry gives out meals and items from its food pantry on a drive-through basis every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Donations of food may be dropped off at 100 W. Railroad St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays after 4 p.m. Gifts of money may be mailed to Warm A Heart, P.O. Box 246, Waterloo, IN 46793.
“All donations are welcome. We’re going through it pretty quickly,” Reynolds said.
